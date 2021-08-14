Irish Olympian Jack Woolley victim of horrific attack in Dublin last night

Just two minutes earlier Jack was having his picture taken on a night out

Irish Olympic hero Jack Woolley has been hospitalised after being beaten up in Dublin.

The Tallaght man – who was Ireland’s first ever competitor in taekwondo at an Olympic games – posted horrific pictures of him with blood all over his clothes during a night out in the capital on Friday.

Jack (22) uploaded on Instagram ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures of his evening out, noting on Instagram: “Literally two minutes between these photos”.

The Dubliner, who touched the heart of the nation when his broke down in tears during a TV interview following his Tokyo 2021 elimination, uploaded the pictures from St James’ Hospital, at where he was treated for his wounds.

The young star also endeared himself with TV viewers earlier this year when he and his family took part in the RTÉ documentary series Horizon Tokyo.

It is still unclear the reason for the violent attack on the athlete – which appears to have been a gang assailment against Jack and his friends - but online fans rushed to support him.

“OK I’m made right now is just putting it mild, Jack Woolley one of our athletes that made us all so proud went out in our dear old Dublin last night with friends and was beaten up by scumbags,” said one.

“I really hope the scum that did this to him and his friends spend years in jail.”

Another said: “I’m so mad over this, that it can happen to anyone but for it to happen to someone like you Jack, we are all so proud of you. We all love you, so much wishing you better and stronger and for this who did this to do jail time.”

The attack on Jack follows several incidents of street violence in Dublin city centre in recent months, with gardai having to forcibly treat overrun streets earlier in the summer during the height of the lockdown.