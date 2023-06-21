Irish oil boss who visited Titanic wreck says he’s hopeful for five sub passengers

‘If I was in trouble, I’d want to be on a sub with them’

A view from inside the Titan submersible as the bow of the Titanic comes into view during a 2021 mission.

IRISH oil executive Oisin Fanning – who twice visited the Titanic wreck with OceanGate Expeditions – has said he’s hopeful the five passengers in the tourist submarine who were visiting the ill-fated ship will be rescued alive.

Mr Fanning is executive chairman of oil and gas exploration firm San Leon.

The five people on the submersible in the North Atlantic are British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman; UK businessman Hamish Harding; French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate.

Contact with them has been lost. A Canadian aircraft taking part in the search and rescue mission has detected subsea banging every 30 minutes emanating from the area in which the submersible is understood to be, raising hopes the sub’s passengers are still alive.

The submersible, called Titan, had 96 hours of oxygen reserves when it plunged into the ocean at 6am on Sunday to begin its descent to Titanic. Those supplies are expected to run out on Thursday.

Rescuers race against clock after noises heard from Titanic vessel search area

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ programme on Wednesday morning, Mr Fanning described Mr Henri-Nargeolet and Mr Stockton as “consummate professionals”.

“To be honest, if I was in trouble, I’d want to be on a sub with them,” he said.

Mr Fanning believes the people on board the submersible will be “conserving energy from day one”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the oxygen lasts a lot longer,” he said. “They’ll know exactly what to do. I mean, you’re talking about people who’ve dived to the Titanic 38, 40 times. Their career is about diving. Paul Nargeolot was a commander in the French army, then he was in charge… of all the submersibles in the French navy. So they know their business.”

Mr Fanning said he thinks the passengers will be advised “not to panic”.

“They have everything that’s required,” according to Mr Fanning, adding that there’s even equipment to soak up the carbon dioxide passengers exhale.

He added: “They have all the equipment there. These are consummate businessmen. They will be used to not panicking as well. I think they will follow directions perfectly.”

“They will conserve as much energy as possible. That is, if they are trapped, in the hope that somebody will come down and release them,” said the oil executive.

Mr Fanning thinks that something has probable “broken off” the submersible, which cut contact with the mothership on the surface.

“I would have to presume that something has broken off,” he said, adding it was likely an antenna. “Once that’s broken, your contact is gone, full stop.”

Tickets for the trip to the Titanic wreck – which lies almost 4km below the sea surface – cost $250,000 (€228,000). The entire trip, including the journey to the dive site, takes about eight days.

The Titanic, constructed in Belfast by Harland & Wolff, set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton on April 10, 1912. It sank about 700km south of St John’s, Newfoundland, on April 14, with the loss of just over 1,500 lives.

Shares in Mr Fanning’s troubled San Leon firm sank last week after it said trading in the shares will likely be suspended on July 3 as it will delay publishing its accounts until after the end of June and hasn’t yet been able to access funding from an alternative loan facility.