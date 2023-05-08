Irish nursing student bags seat behind Ant and Dec at King Charles’s coronation with some ‘tactical planning’

Some “tactical planning” meant that Irish nursing student Claire Thompson landed a seat right behind ITV’s Ant and Dec for King Charles’s coronation.

More than 850 community and charity representatives were invited to attend the coronation on Saturday, and Thompson (29) was selected as a result of raising awareness of Makaton – a communication aid for people with learning disabilities – on social media under @makatonmondays.

Ms Thompson, from Belfast, was asked to arrive on Lambeth Bridge near Westminster Abbey at 7am, before she and other community representatives were ushered into the Westminster Abbey.

They were shown the area they were allowed to sit in and could select their own seats. “I was tactical about it. There was free seating, so I walked up as far as I could and when I saw Ant and Dec’s names I went and sat behind where they would be. I was most excited to meet them.”

She struck up a conversation with the presenting duo when they arrived in their pew and joked that they should greet Boris Johnson with the phrase, “Evening, Prime Minister” when he entered the Abbey.

This references a swipe the presenters took at the then prime minister live on air after news of the Downing Street Christmas party during Covid lockdown emerged. They stared down the camera and said: “Evening, Prime Minister... for now.”

She also met Lionel Richie, who performed at the coronation concert in Windsor Castle last night.

Claire Thompson and her husband Josh

The coronation didn’t begin until nearly 11am, so Ms Thompson and others had to wait some time in the Abbey before things kicked off.

“It flew by,” she said. “They were playing music and you could see all the celebrities, like Emma Thompson arriving. The people sitting beside me were lovely, so I chatted to them.

“During the coronation, the woman next to me pinched me and said, ‘It’s really happening’. It was so surreal to see him being crowned and watching him walk by afterwards… to see that bit of history.”

Phones had to be switched off for the ceremony but when Ms Thompson turned it back on she was inundated with messages from friends and family who had seen her on the televised coverage.

“After all the world leaders and royals had left, we could all go. So I got a picture with Lionel Ritchie and Ant and Dec. We were given ponchos on the way out so I could keep the programme of the coronation dry. I don’t think it will fully hit me for a few weeks.”

Thousands of people gathered in London for the coronation. At the same time many held pro-republic protests in cities such as Cardiff and Edinburgh.

A crowd of anti-monarchy protesters also gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square, where the ceremony was relayed over loudspeakers. Whenever Charles’s name was mentioned, demonstrators chanted “not my king”. They also chanted “stick the monarchy up your ar**” and “down with the crown”.

The police faced much criticism following the arrest of the CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic, Graham Smith. Louise Carter, from London, had brought her son and said no one cares about the monarchy, “apart from hardcore royalists”. “It is ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

Many of those who attended the protest described the monarchy as “anti-democratic”.