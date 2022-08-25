Irish nurse who died after cancer treatment trial in the US remembered for ‘fierce courage’

An Irish nurse who’d “fought for her life, right up to the end,” with “fierce courage” has passed away in the US months after a fundraiser for a clinical trial to treat cancer.

Ciara Barry (36), was participating in a clinical trial to treat aggressive blood cancer, High Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

Ciara, from Drimnagh, Dublin, had suffered Hodgkin’s Lymphoma twice as a teenager and again in her 20s, before developing MDS - a treatment related cancer, after receiving repeated chemo for Hodgkin's.

The Tallaght Hospital nurse, who leaves behind husband Patrick, parents, four sisters and one brother, had travelled to the Moffitt Cancer Centre in Florida in June, to receive Car T-Cell therapy.

She died there earlier this month, after a huge public drive raised over €300,000 to help her.

In a tribute to Ciara from Patrick and the nurse’s family, Ciara was remembered “fighting for her life, right up until the end, her fierce courage shining through every step of her final journey.”

The tribute on Go Fund Me said: “Ciara had recently expressed how happy and content she was that she had made it to Tampa to take part in the clinical research trial.

“She felt it gave her, her family and friends a huge sense of hope and optimism that kept her going for the last six months.

"She was beyond grateful for the monumental help and support that was shown by each and every one of you.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported Ciara along this journey of hope. An incredible effort was made and we as Ciara's family will be forever grateful for the neverending support, kindness and sheer generosity shown by all.”

The tribute added the nurse had been an inspirational person with “the most genuine, beautiful heart.”

"A soul full of kindness, compassion with a fantastic sense of humour.

“Ciara loved life and the biggest tribute we can offer her is to value every day we are given and live each moment to the fullest just as she did. May she rest now in peace and comfort.”

A funeral date is yet to be announced but on her death notice on RIP.ie, Ciara was said to have “died peacefully” at the centre, “surrounded by her family after a long and brave battle with cancer.”

It continued that she was “deeply missed by her loving husband Patrick,” and the rest of her family and friends.

The nurse’s friends and all those who’d donated were thanked for their support.

In April Indepenent.ie reported the fundraiser to aid Ciara to travel to the States for treatment.

Ciara had written at the time that a chance to take part in the trial had meant “everything” to her.

The therapy was a “chance to beat this,” and she had hoped for the “possibility of having my life ahead of me again and it not ending at 36.”

The nurse had undergone a year-and-a-half of treatment at St James' Hospital, Dublin before flying to the States.

The blood cancer had not responded to treatment in Dublin and Ciara was informed that palliative care was her only remaining option.

She researched international trials and decided to try the US therapy.