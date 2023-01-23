Irish news headlines: Dublin Airport manager who collected cocaine in toilet cubicle jailed; 'Our whole life has been a honeymoon' - Kerry legend Mick O’Dwyer and wife Geraldine

Legendary Kerry football manager Mick O’Dwyer pictured at his wedding to Geraldine McGirr from Tyrone in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, on Friday.

Manager at Dublin Airport who collected cocaine in toilet cubicle jailed for six years

Jocelino De Silva (44) of Hill Street, Dublin, picked up the drugs from the cubicle after his co-accused Lucas Farias (27) of no fixed abode, carried just under 15kg of cocaine, valued at €1.43m, from Brazil in his suitcase.

Over 300,000 have yet to claim new tax credit for renters

Just 78,000 renters have so far claimed the credit that was announced in the last Budget. The Government has estimated that some 400,000 people are eligible to claim it.

Restaurant chain to pay €30,000 for sacking son of founder in ‘sham’ redundancy

A restaurant chain has been ordered to pay €30,000 for unfairly sacking the son of its founder amid an alleged struggle for control of the business after it left examinership.

Man accused of causing 'life-long deformities' to garda's finger at traffic stop gets bail

A forklift driver accused of causing permanent and “life-long lasting deformities” to a garda’s finger following a traffic stop in Dublin has been granted €1,500 bail.

'Our whole life has been a honeymoon' - Kerry legend Mick O’Dwyer and wife Geraldine at home in Waterville

Kerry GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer and his new wife, Geraldine, say they are delighted with a ll the good wishes they have received as they honeymoon in Waterville this week.

Grants to buy EVs may be kept for motorists in rural areas as those for city dwellers end

Supports for motorists in rural areas to buy electric vehicles may continue while grants for other buyers are scaled back.