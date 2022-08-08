Irish mountaineer dies while climbing Matterhorn in Switzerland

An Irish mountain climber has died following an accident while he attempted to scale the iconic Matterhorn in Switzerland.

Anthony Ryan, originally from Drimnagh on Dublin’s southside, but who had been living in London, was killed along with a guide when debris fell as they neared the summit of one of Europe’s most dangerous mountains.

It is believed Mr Ryan and his guide were killed in late July as they moved close to the summit of the Matterhorn. The full details of how he and his guide died are not yet known.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the case of Mr Ryan’s death and is providing consular assistance to his family.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” a department spokesperson said.

A notice of Mr Ryan’s death states that he was formerly of Mourne Road, Dublin 12, while he recently resided in Marlborough Road, London.

"Beloved son of Anthony and the late Stephanie, and loving brother of Alan, Gillian, David and Stephanie,” the notice reads. “He will be very sadly missed by his dad, partner Bonita, brothers, sisters, his auntie Patty, brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends”.

Mr Ryan’s funeral details have not yet been confirmed.

This summer has seen numerous climbing deaths in the Swiss Alps, with two other people losing their life on the Matterhorn in early July.

The past week to ten days has seen guides refuse to operate tours up many of the Swiss Alps, including the Matterhorn, due to the extraordinarily hot weather. It is reportedly the first time in a century this has occurred. Authorities have also chosen to close mountain refuges, cancelled guided tours and strongly advised climbers not to go on their own due to the treacherous conditions as melting glaciers become dangerous to climbers.

It is estimated that over 500 people have lost their lives in total on the Matterhorn, making it one of the world’s most deadly mountains. Around eight to ten people die while climbing the mountain each year.