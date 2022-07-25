| 18.1°C Dublin

The body of 26-year-old Keith Coughlan was spotted by a local as he walked along a road in North Kuta at about 5am on Sunday morning.

Keith Coughlan (Photo: Bali MMA)

Keith Coughlan (Photo: Bali MMA)

Neasa Cumiskey and Paul Hyland

A young Irish man has been found dead in Bali after crashing his scooter into a drainage ditch.

The body of 26-year-old Keith Coughlan, who was originally from Galway but had been living in the city of Fremantle in Western Australia, was spotted by a local as he walked along a road in North Kuta at about 5am on Sunday morning.

The man called police after noticing that Mr Coughlan’s legs had become trapped under the wreckage.

Just one month ago, Mr Coughlan won his first MMA bout while competing on the Island at Canggu Fight Night 23.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the Irish Independent that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

