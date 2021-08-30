A Galway man stationed in Kabul as a UN coordinator is committed to remaining in Afghanistan as the Taliban settles into power – and said “everybody must now put their shoulder to the wheel”.

Seán Ridge is an experienced UN coordinator and army officer and he says he will remain in Kabul as he is committed to their mission in avoiding a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

He said he will remain in Afghanistan after tomorrow’s evacuation deadline despite admitting to not feeling comfortable doing so.

“But this is what we’re here to do. This is what we get paid for and this is our mandate.

"It’s not about me, but my colleagues and I have been in situations like this before in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and other places.

"Now is the time for the UN and NGOs to stand up and make a difference,” Seán told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“That might sound poetic but that is the reality. Everyone must put their shoulder to the wheel now and do what they came to do.

"The UN has to stay here and do what it came to; it’s here as the eyes and ears of the world. There’s a time when media exposure will move and the UN must be here to protect the population by being present,” he said.

Seán said he is in contact with his family numerous times a day in Ballygar and Portumna in Galway.

He said the “huge” number of messages from family, friends and ex-military colleagues have kept “spirits high”, while messages from his granddaughters are “the highlight of my day”.

“They know I’ve been doing this a long time and that I’m used to it. I feel safe and secure and they should have no worries about my safety. I won’t be doing anything silly.

"I'll be home to see them all soon and if I could just wish my granddaughters Ella and Robin the very best as their messages are the highlight of my day,” Seán said.

He said all humanitarian organisations operating in Kabul are committed to remaining there to work but are working with “reduced numbers”.

“The really important people here are the UN, not-for-profits and NGOs, as they are the conduit between the donor governments and the affected population. If the UN or the NGOs have to go - which we are certainly not contemplating - then it would be very hard to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

"It’s easy to stay but it’s not so easy to deliver,” Seán said.

Seán said there is very little conflict in Kabul at present but also no trade or political operations happening at all. He said a governmental administration must be formed quickly for life to resume at something close to normality.

“We saw a reduction in logistics of other countries bringing in badly needed goods and medical devices.

“There was a panic at ground level as this all happened really quickly. The banks and ATMs ran out of money pretty quickly.

“On the humanitarian side, the work is continuing where possible, especially with the influx of IDPs [internally displaced people] who arrived into Kabul in the weeks preceding the mass evacuation.

“The population themselves are hibernating, mostly, probably unsure about what is going to happen. Day by day, the traffic is beginning to move and shops are opening but there is a shortage of cash to trade. The functions of government were closed down overnight, in different ministries, but these people are starting to return to work,” Seán said.

Mr Ridge said that no official dialogue has commenced between the UN and the Taliban in Kabul and communication has to be done through the Taliban offices in Doha.