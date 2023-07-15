Irish man Damien Horgan tragically dies after motorbike crash in Vietnam

A GoFundMe set up to cover his medical treatment raised over €115,000 in the months since the accident.

An Irish man who was injured in a motorbike accident in Vietnam at the end of April has died.

Damien Horgan, originally from Doneraile in Co. Cork, had been living in Vietnam for four years when he sustained serious injuries in the crash.

A GoFundMe set up to cover his medical treatment raised over €115,000 in the months since the accident.

Mr Horgan died yesterday “peacefully in the exceptional care of Cho Ray Hospital, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam”, his death notice reads.

Mr Horgan is remembered as the “much loved son of Francis and Monica Horgan, brother of Stephen, Colman, John and sisters Mary (Slattery), Aoife, Therese (Enright) and Fiona (O'Regan).”

H will also be missed by his "exceptional brothers-in-law Tom, David, Patrick and Adrian, sisters-in-law Eilish, Valerie and Sinead”, his “much adored nephews and nieces Adam, Darren, Megan, Ben, Leah, Grace, Max, Ava, Ruby, Honor, Jack, Bobby, Dara, Joe and Fiadh” and his "Uncle Stephen, Aunts Myra, Anna and Kathleen, and a wide circle of cousins, neighbours and friends.”

His funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage.

A GoFundMe set up to fund his medical care had raised over €115,000, with his sister telling supporters in recent days that Mr Horgan’s condition had deteriorated.

Tributes have poured in to remember the English teacher, who had been living in Vietnam for the last four years.

"My sincere condolences to Monica and Frank and the entire Horgan family on the very sad passing of Damien. A brave young man who fought to the bitter end. May he rest in eternal peace,” said one mourner.

Another added that they are “heartbroken” for his family, while another shared their condolences in what is a “devastating time.”

"So very sorry to hear the tragic news of Damien’s passing,” one reads. “I have very fond memories of him growing up. Thoughts and prayers with all the Horgan family. May he Rest in Peace.”

One mourner said Mr Horgan was “a fountain of information on everything from sport to science to politics and he will be greatly missed,” with another adding:

"I met Damien way back in Jinju, almost 20 years ago now. We were great pals and stayed in touch all these years. My deepest condolences to Damien’s family and friends back home. He was a lovely and interesting guy, and will never be forgotten.”