Irish man arrested in Germany over ‘possible attack’ after huge haul of guns and samurai swords seized

An Irish man has been arrested in Germany after a huge haul of guns and samurai swords were seized.

Police in Frankfurt said in a statement that they stopped a “possible attack” from happening after finding the 53-year-old in possession of several samurai swords and guns.

On July 12, Frankfurt am Main police launched a large-scale operation in a bid to track the man down as they believed an attack was imminent.

He was arrested three days later and a search warrant was executed on several containers the following day where the weapons were discovered.

The accused man remains in custody on charges relating to the weapons seizure and for threats he is alleged to have made to official authorities.

Police claimed the man had been sending multiple letters to court staff in the state of Hessen that were “confused, regularly incomprehensible content”.

Police added that the letters appeared to show that the man believed he suffered “injustices” by the court's system and was plotting a form of attack.

In the letters, he also cited Nazi-era terms such as Reichsbürger (Reich citizen). Phrasing in the letters led to prosecutors believing he was “mentally confused”.