An Irishman has been killed in a crash in Texas.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family of an Irishman who was killed in a road traffic collision in Texas

It is understood the man who was in his 20s was pronounced dead after being struck by a lorry in the early hours of Friday morning local time in Austin.

RTÉ reports the man was believed to be on a holiday with friends.

Online Editors