Irish lecturer (66) 'stabbed and killed by former pupil' in France

AN IRISHMAN working as a lecturer at a private university in Paris has been stabbed and killed by a former student.

French police say that the man, aged 66, was stabbed a number of times outside the Pole Universitaire Leonard-de-Vinci, in the Hauts-de-Seine on Wednesday.

Police block the access at the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris, where a 66-year-old teacher was repeatedly stabbed to death. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

The French news service Le Monde said the police also confirmed that they had detained the suspected killer of the academic who was close to retirement after 20 years’ teaching service. The victim has not yet been named but it is understood that the Irish embassy in Paris is rendering assistance in contacting relatives.

The suspect who was detained has been described as a 37-year-old former student at Leonardo da Vinci University, which is situated in the district of La Defence in the suburbs of the French capital. The student is understood to have been born in Pakistan.

Sébastien Tran, a director at the university, said he believed the student was "dissatisfied" at his exclusion from the university in 2017, but added that he had not been seen as a particular threat.

"We are very surprised and upset," Mr Tran added.

Forensic police at the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris, where a 66-year-old teacher was repeatedly stabbed to death. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

The university director general, Pascal Brouaye, spoke to reporters after the incident. "It’s an incident which has stricken our entire community. This is a language teacher who gave 20 years’ service here and who was well liked by everyone," Mr Brouaye said.

The director general confirmed that the un-named victim was of Irish nationality, aged 66, and close to retirement. After the incident happened on Wednesday, all classes were suspended for the day, and counselling services were made available to staff and students.

The French minister responsible for third level education, Fréderique Vidal, expressed her "deep regret and enormous indignation" at news of the killing. She added her hope that the incident will be fully investigated and all details made public.

A motive for the killing remains unknown.

