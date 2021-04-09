The Taoiseach has paid tribute to Britain’s Prince Philip, after his death was announced today.

“Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Micheál Martin posted on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

Northern leaders Arlene Foster of the DUP and Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin issued a joint statement.

The First Minister said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. It is a sadness that I know will shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and right across the world.

"Prince Philip was widely respected for his active and dedicated service to the country and for his steadfast support to Her Majesty the Queen throughout her reign.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at their wedding in 1947 The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with the Prince of Wales during his investiture Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Guinness Storehouse and watch the pouring of a pint on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland

"He had a strong interest in Northern Ireland and I had the privilege of meeting him on a number of his many visits here.

"He had a profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people who found their purpose, passion and place in the world through participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

"This inspirational programme is just one example of the many charities and voluntary organisations in which he was involved in right up to his retirement from public service at the age of 96.

"I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and to the other members of the royal family at this sad time."

Ms O'Neill, the deputy first minister, said: "I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip.

"Over the past two decades there have been significant interventions by the British Royal family to assist in the building of relationships between Britain and Ireland.

"It is appropriate that this contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation is rightly recognised.

"To all those of a unionist tradition and of British identity - those who value and cherish the Royal family - I wish to acknowledge the sense of loss felt."

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald write on Twitter: “Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also extended his condolences to the British royal family.

“My sympathies are also with those in Northern Ireland who feel a special connection to Philip and the royal family,” he said.

Online Editors