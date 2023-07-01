Irish join the $1trn gold rush as Saudi Arabia paints itself as a tourist hotspot
The kingdom is spending big to overhaul its image, with the former head of Tourism Ireland and Simon Coveney’s brother among its latest recruits, but human rights abuses persist
Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté: Saudi Arabia has been busy in the transfer market, but it’s not just football stars who are being lured there. As the repressive petrostate attempts a $1trn rebrand as a futuristic tourist oasis, a number of leading Irish executives are being signed up.