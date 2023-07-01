Irish join the $1trn gold rush as Saudi Arabia paints itself as a tourist hotspot

The kingdom is spending big to overhaul its image, with the former head of Tourism Ireland and Simon Coveney’s brother among its latest recruits, but human rights abuses persist

Support and dissent: From left, Leo Varadkar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rory McIlroy

Jason Corcoran Today at 03:30