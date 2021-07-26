Irish Jesuit Order says its handling of abusive priest Joseph Marmion was ‘shameful’

The Irish Jesuit Order has acknowledged the handling of Fr Joseph Marmion’s case was “shameful” and says it is “profoundly sorry” for the abuse suffered at the hands of the priest.

The order released a statement on Monday following an inquiry into allegations of sexual abuse against Fr Marmion during his time teaching at Belvedere College in the 1970s.

In a statement published by the Irish Times, it said: “What has emerged in terms of the story of Marmion’s abuse, and subsequent handling of his case is shameful for us Jesuits and must be very difficult for survivors to read. Decisions were made that should never have been made and decisions that should have been made were not. There are no excuses.

“We are profoundly sorry for the terrible wrongs that were done to survivors. We again ask forgiveness of all those impacted by Joseph Marmion’s abuse.”

Last March, the Irish Jesuits admitted that Marmion had “abused boys sexually, emotionally and physically while he was on the teaching staff”.

They recently appointed two independent experts to assist the former pupils who were abused.

The order admitted on Monday that it is “clear from what was communicated to us from those impacted by Marmion’s emotional, psychological, physical and sexual abuse, that they wanted a robust process that would address the whole truth of what happened and how it was allowed to happen”.

“We understand that words are never enough, no matter how sincerely meant or felt. But it is our deep hope that this first step in owning our story, shameful as it is, and acknowledging fully the role we played as an Order in allowing this abuse to happen and go on for so long, will be the beginning of a new way for us of taking responsibility for our failings.

“We understand the justifiable anger, or range of reactions that many survivors may feel on reading the details of this story of abuse and how it was handled”.

The order has invited anybody impacted by the statement to contact the restorative practitioners Catherine O’Connell Catherine.oconnell@mu.ie, 0879936237 and Barbara Walshe barbarawalshe@live.com, 0868186639.

They can also contact Saoirse Fox, child safeguarding manager in the Jesuit Safeguarding Office; email safeguarding@jesuit.ie, 089 264 4400