Irish students who participated in the J1 programme in the last four years are being urged to apply for up to $800 (€644) in tax refunds.

Irish students who participated in the J1 programme in the last four years are being urged to apply for up to $800 (€644) in tax refunds.

Irish J1 students could be owed tax refunds of up to €644

Tax refund specialists Taxback.com said students who travelled to the United States in 2014 have just three weeks left to claim their refunds.

The deadline is April 17, and the tax experts say 2018 could be the last year students claim the tax break due to changes introduced by President Trump last year. Eileen Devereux, Commercial Director of Taxback.com, said: "In introducing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, President Trump eliminated the personal exemption for tax years 2018 through 2025.

"This is likely to affect the thousands of Irish students who go to the US every summer to work. We’re calling on anyone who took part in this programme over the last 4 years to come forward & get their refund – particularly anyone who was there in the summer of 2014 as their window to claim is closing soon – after April 17th they will no longer be eligible for a refund". Around 7,000 students participated in the popular programme last year, which enables Irish people to work abroad in the US and Canada for the summer months.

Taxback.com advised anyone travelling to the US this year that a number of different taxes will be deducted from their income. As a J1 student in the US, they are considered a non-resident for tax purposes.

"People are always put off from doing tax returns because they see them as tedious and time-consuming – but they really don’t have to be," Ms Devereux said.

Online Editors