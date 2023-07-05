Irish inventor wins European prize for developing new process to extract microplastics from the ocean

Corkman Fionn Ferreira (22) created a substance that binds to plastic, allowing particles to be retrieved

Irish environmentalist Fionn Ferreira has won third place in the Young Inventors Prize at the European Inventor Award 2023.

Mr Ferreira created a way to remove microplastics from water using a unique magnetic mixture.

The 22-year-old chemistry master’s degree student and teaching assistant at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, created Ferrofluid, a magnetic liquid mixture, which binds to microplastic particles, separating them from water and allowing for their removal using magnets.

The latest prototype uses a unique mixture, without requiring filters or chemicals, and removes more than 85pc of microplastics in a single pass.

It can be used safely in drinking water, the process does not require filters, and it produces zero waste. It retains nearly all the magnetic liquid while removing microplastics.

“Receiving this prestigious award is not just a personal achievement, but a profound acknowledgement of the urgent need to combat the devastating impact of microplastics on our planet’s water systems. It also highlights how young inventors like me can make a difference,” said Mr Ferreira.

According to the United Nations, there are more than 51 trillion microplastic particles in the seas – 500 times more than stars in our galaxy – and this crisis of plastic waste accumulation is a pressing global issue that has deeply affected and inspired Mr Ferreira.

The prize recognises young innovators aged 30 or under who have developed technological solutions to tackle global problems and help reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Ferreira’s invention contributes to the UN goal for clean water and sanitation. The collected microplastics can be outsourced for future recycling possibilities.

Mr Ferreira, who is from Ballydehob, Co Cork, is working with the University of Texas to scale his invention to a commercial model.

“Together, we can combat environmental challenges – no matter our age, or our technical background,” he said.

In 2019, he submitted his method for removing microplastics from water to several science fairs and was named the Global Grand Prize Winner at the Google Science Fair.

This innovative device got publicity from actor Robert Downey Jr’s FootPrint Coalition, a group of activists helping the planet via technology. In 2020 the young scientist founded Fionn & Co to prepare his invention for patenting.