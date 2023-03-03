'Could the Real Taoiseach Please Stand Up?': Frank McGrath brilliantly captured the 'accidentally awkward body language' as Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar both attended the Béal na Bláth commemoration ceremonies in August 2022. Photo: Frank McGrath / AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award 2023

Three Mediahuis photographers were honoured at the 45th annual AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards tonight for their exceptional work.

Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren won the Press Photographer of the Year 2023 award for a record sixth time.

The event, whish is organised by the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI), took place at the RDS in Dublin tonight.

Mr Condren won praise from the judges for his portfolio of moving and thought-provoking images capturing the events of the past the past year, distilled for the awards into a selection of 12 outstanding photographs.

The Cork native won first place prize in the Portraits category for his picture titled, ‘Worn Out’.

The judges said Condren’s haunting portrait of a woman in an internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camp outside Mogadishu, Somalia, was “superbly shot”.

“When her crops failed and her animals died, she found herself in the IDP camp,” they said. “Somalia is the second most climate-vulnerable country in the world and is currently enduring its longest ever drought.”

Meanwhile, fellow Mediahuis photographer Gerry Mooney took home first prize in the Reportage category for his images of veteran RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird, titled ‘Charlie’s Challenge’.

Mooney’s photography captured moments from Mr Bird’s charity climb of Croagh Patrick last year as well as some shots of family life following the broadcaster’s diagnosis with motor neurone disease in 2021.

Frank McGrath picked up an award in the Politics category for his shot titled, ‘Could the Real Taoiseach Please Stand Up?’ McGrath snapped Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin at the annual Béal na Bláth ceremony.

The judges said: “The political significance of parties which diverged after the Civil War coming together for the commemoration is well represented in the accidentally awkward body language.”

The awards were presented by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan across 10 categories.

President of the PPAI, David Branigan, said: “In an era of fake news, this competition highlights the invaluable role of press photography in our society.

“From the beauty of nature to the horror of brutal war and everyday life in between, Ireland’s leading press photographers have again demonstrated the power of truthful images.”

Awards were presented across 10 categories – News, Daily Life & People, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Portrait, Nature & the Environment, Politics, Arts & Entertainment, Reportage and Multimedia, in addition to the newly launched AIB Sustainability Award, which went to Laura Hutton of The Irish Times for her stark image Abandoned Hotel.