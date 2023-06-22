Irish Independent journalists honoured at Justice Media Awards

Caoimhe Gordon and Shane Phelan at the Law Society of Ireland Justice Media Awards 2023

Irish Independent journalists took home two prizes at this year’s Law Society of Ireland Justice Media Awards 2023.

The annual ceremony recognises outstanding journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of justice, the legal system and legal issues.

Journalists across Mediahuis Ireland titles were nominated for 10 prizes in a number of categories.

Irish Independent Legal Affairs Editor Shane Phelan took home the top prize in the Court Reporting category for his piece ‘Unlawful court order used to take children away from their mother in tug-of-love case’.

The judges noted that this was an exclusive report revealing an “unlawful order made by a former Master of the High Court”.

“It was excellent investigative reporting from this seasoned reporter. Amplifying the voices of those impacted, it highlighted steps taken to reduce the risk of it happening again,” they said.

Irish Independent business reporter Caoimhe Gordon won a merit certificate in the International Justice Reporting category for her piece ‘Corporate Ireland talks about climate targets, but how do we assess their progress?’

The judges said this was an “excellent series of articles, which examined in an accessible and informative way, the complexities surrounding the aim for a just transition in climate change policy”.

The top award was presented to Michael Doyle of The Irish Sun for his extensive reporting on the Gerry Hutch murder trial.

Access to justice, public interest investigative journalism, and climate justice challenges were among the other key topics covered across the 15 award categories.

President of the Law Society of Ireland Maura Derivan said the talent and skill among Irish journalists are “strong and thriving from seasoned national reporters, local journalists to podcasters, broadcasters, and newcomers”.

“The Law Society is inspired and encouraged to see such a strong standard in Irish legal journalism,” she said.

“Journalism that promotes a greater public understanding of the law and our people’s rights, access to justice, legal literacy and the legal system is of immense value to society. This year, the winning entry demonstrates these characteristics.

“Congratulations to all of our winners this year, and thank you to everyone who entered the awards. The Law Society of Ireland is proud to continue to support and celebrate impactful legal journalism in the public interest.”