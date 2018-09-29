News Irish News

Saturday 29 September 2018

Irish immigrant killed in horror road collision with truck in Sydney suburb

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Co Tyrone man has been killed in a horror car crash in Australia.

Ryan Nugent (27) was a native of the village of Moy, on the Tyrone-Armagh border.

A former pupil of the Integrated College in Dungannon, Mr Nugent was a passenger in a white BMW car that smashed into a stationary tow truck in Botany, a suburb of Sydney, late on Thursday night.

New South Wales police said the truck had been stopped at traffic lights when the collision happened.

"Sadly, the passenger has died as a result of what is a very sad and tragic event on our roads," Chief Inspector Phil Brooks of the local police told reporters.

The driver of the BMW, 27-year-old James Drummond, was trapped for 40 minutes and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Local SDLP councillor Denise Mullen said that the village had been completely stunned to hear about Mr Nugent's death.

"Ryan's mother used to own a dry cleaner's in the village," she told the Armagh I website.

"The family emigrated to Australia a number of years ago.

"They were a really lovely family and very well-known in the area."

A friend paid tribute to Mr Nugent on social media: "There will never ever be another lad like him. The happiest man alive. Loved everyone with the best vibes. My heart is broken. May God rest his soul."

