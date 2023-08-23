Irish households paying almost €1,000 more for electricity than EU average

Charlie Weston: How Irish households are paying way over the odds for electricity

Households in this country are paying almost €1,000 more every year for their electricity than the European average.

New figures indicate electricity prices here are the highest in Europe, €900 a year more compared with the EU average.

Bills here are 80pc higher than the European Union average, according to the Household Energy Price Index.

The index is commissioned by the Austrian energy regulator and the Hungarian energy regulator.

It compares the price of energy in the capital cities of 32 European countries and Britain, which is not in the EU.

Its latest survey shows electricity prices here are the highest of the 32 capitals surveyed.

“Dublin and London are the most expensive cities for household customers in Europe, followed by Prague, Riga and Berlin,” a press release issued with the index said.

The Household Energy Price Index shows that the cost in this country of a unit of electricity is 47.12c per kilowatt hour (kWh), when taxes are included.

This is almost twice the European Union average of 26.34c.

Calculations based on the index figures by Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie indicate that this means average Irish households are paying €900 more a year than the EU average.

He said: “Irish electricity prices are vastly out of kilter with prices in the rest of Europe.

“At over 47c per kWh, our prices are well over double the price of around 20c to 22c that we were paying in Ireland only a few years ago.”

Dublin emerged as the fourth most expensive for gas.

Gas here is 16.22 cents per kilowatt hour. This means it is 50pc more expensive than the average for the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

Suppliers of both electricity and gas to households in this country have failed to reduce consumer prices since the end of last year despite a plunge in wholesale energy prices.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office yesterday show that wholesale electricity prices in July have fallen to their lowest level in two years.

This is despite huge pressure coming on suppliers to cut costs.

New entrant Yuno now has some of the lowest tariffs for electricity, a move that may spur price cuts.

The regulator, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), said it expected some price cuts in the market in the coming weeks.

Asked why energy prices are so high here, the CRU cited the lack of alternative or indigenous fuels available for generation when compared to other countries.

This means there is a heavy reliance on overseas supply.

It also blamed the fact that we are an island on the periphery of Europe.

“The CRU continually monitors the marketplace to ensure that it continues to function as required under EU legislation and that customers benefit as much as possible from competition,” it said.

It said that hedging by suppliers had protected the majority of customers from the worst impacts of the volatility and extreme high prices of gas in 2022, when wholesale prices peaked at more than 10 times the historic norms.

This is where suppliers buy futures contracts for gas ahead of time.

The impacts of hedging took time to work through to retail prices and this would vary from company to company, based on their current hedging and retail price positions, it said.

“While wholesale gas and futures gas prices still remain higher than historic norms, the CRU would expect the effect of the high futures prices from last year to expire and to see some movement on prices in the last quarter of this year,” it said.

Mr Cassidy of Bonkers.ie said there may only be a small reprieve for households this winter.

“We might see some energy suppliers drop their prices by around 10pc to 20pc over the coming weeks. But it’ll still leave prices at very, very high levels. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be another very expensive winter for energy customers.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has written to the CRU calling on it to intensify its supervision and oversight of the prices charged by energy companies in light of the fall in wholesale gas prices.