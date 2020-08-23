Irish Hotels Federation says it had 'no role in organising or providing clearance' for Oireachtas Golf Society event

THE Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has said it had "no role in organising or providing clearance" for the Oireachtas Golf Society event held at a hotel in Co Galway on Wednesday.

In a statement issued today, the IHF said the event has shown the "limitations" in current communications from the Government around changes to public health advice.

It said there is a "time lag" from when changes to public health advice are announced to when operational guidelines for businesses are updated.

“This means that the new advice does not come into effect for tourism businesses until updated guidance is developed and communicated through the Department. This time-lag can create significant challenges, given public expectations around newly announced government advice," it said.

More than 80 people including the now-former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary attended the event at the Clifden Station House Hotel.

The event was held to mark its 50th anniversary at the Station House Hotel in Co Galway on Wednesday evening, after the Government announced new restrictions on Tuesday that reduced capacity for indoor gatherings from up to 50 to six people, with the exception of weddings and cultural events where up to 50 people can attend.

The IHF issued a statement on Friday saying it had sought clarification from the Department of Tourism on indoor gatherings.

It said current guidelines around capacity at an indoor event are "clear" and in line with protocols from the Department, it advised all members existing guidelines for operational procedures were to remain in place for hotels until further notice.

This morning, the IHF said it has worked "closely with the Government" throughout the pandemic to "ensure robust operational procedures and industry guidelines are in place and effectively communicated in order to safeguard public health."

The group added it does not enforce or monitor public health guidance but "provides general guidance, and at all times we encourage hotels and guesthouses to comply with the required guidelines."

The federation said it is in ongoing contact with the Department of Tourism and Fáilte Ireland to inform hotels and guesthouses "about their public health responsibilities, including all updates and changes as they become available."

