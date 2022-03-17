Irish hotels cancelling bookings to make room for refugees

Ukrainian refugee sisters Anna (2) and Maria (4) Ivannikova, who fled the war with their mother, playing with daffodils after arriving to Balbriggan in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Some Irish hotels are cancelling bookings to free up space for Ukrainian refugees .

More than 7,250 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine in the last two-and-a-half weeks, according to latest figures.

Hotel and other emergency accommodation will be the first avenues explored in providing the refugees with safe, secure and comfortable living while the Government and aid agencies such as the Red Cross match refugees with accommodation offered by the general public.

One government source has said there was an immediate concern about running out of emergency hotel accommodation next week.

This would force the Government to activate contingency plans involving the use of sports halls and other large venues, which, it is feared, could create conditions much worse than Direct Provision accommodation.

More than 19,000 pledges for accommodation for Ukrainian refugees have now been made to the Red Cross portal.

The charity has asked that Irish families be patient while the vetting and matching process takes place.

“Some families have already been linked up with refugees, but the general way things work is that when the refugees arrive at a port or airport they are met by immigration officials who process them, issue them with documents and then supply them with accommodation in a hotel for a period of around two weeks,” said a Red Cross spokesman.

Read More

“While they are there, they are getting over the initial trauma of what they have witnessed and the experience of fleeing, often leaving their menfolk behind.

“The Red Cross is vetting the offered accommodation and matching the offers with the needs of individuals, and this can take a bit of time so we are asking people to be patient.

“Some refugees are already placed with families that have been with the Red Cross before and provided accommodation in other crisis situations,” he said.

“But many, many people are new to the system and we have to assess each for criteria such as location, space, access to education and public transport, and accommodation that affords both the host family and the visiting family a good level or privacy.”

The Park Inn by Radisson at Shannon Airport is one hotel that has cancelled some bookings for this weekend as it prepares to take in around 130 Ukrainian refugees.

The hotel has been block-booked for three months.

It told customers yesterday of the cancellations so that space could be made for those fleeing the conflict.

A spokesperson for the hotel said most people whose bookings were cancelled were understanding of the reason why.

The Irish Hotels Federation has said its industry is making plans to support refugee families when they arrive and it is aware that a number of hotels have been approached directly by the relevant authorities with regards to providing accommodation.

“Participation would be a matter for each individual hotel, and the arrangements would be handled directly with the hotels,” a spokesman

said.

The B&B sector has said it wants to play its part in providing accommodation for refugees also, and more than 800 members have been contacted by the body representing the sector.

“Our sector is anxious to do its bit,” said Helena Healy, who is chief executive of B&B Ireland.