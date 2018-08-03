Irish holidaymakers swelter in record-breaking European heatwave

Irish holidaymakers are basking in record temperatures as they enjoy their summer holidays amid an extreme heatwave.

Eight places in the centre, south and east of Portugal have broken their local temperature records as Europe swelters.

On Thursday, temperatures reached 45.2C near Abrantes, a town in the centre of the country.

They are set to build across Portugal on Friday and Saturday, with medical staff and firefighters on standby until the end of the weekend.

In Spain, heat warnings were also issued for 41 of the country’s 50 provinces as temperatures were expected to reach up to 44C.

Temperatures in south-west France could also rise to the high 30s.

The mercury is being driven higher by a hot air mass moving north from Africa, bringing dust from the Sahara Desert.

The next few days could see the hottest temperatures recorded in continental Europe.

