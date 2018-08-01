Irish tourists heading abroad to Spain or Portugal this week are being urged to take caution outdoors as temperatures are predicted to exceed 40C.

Irish holidaymakers heading to Spain or Portugal warned of extreme heat as temperatures set to hit up to 48C

Red-hot conditions are expected this week as hot air pushes in from Africa towards the southern Iberia area.

The unbearable Saharan heat could even top the 1977 European record of 48C.

Met Éireann forecasters have advised Irish tourists to take care.

WOAH! Serious heatwave forecast for parts of #Iberia - 45C possible! Temperature records could be broken! https://t.co/tzqZwPJCT6 pic.twitter.com/iq5LFDPgop — The Weather Channel UK (@weather_UK) July 30, 2018

"Temperatures of 48C are expected in Iberia. Tourists in Spain and Portugal need to take care in such high temperatures," forecaster Richard Miles said.

The hot weather will move up towards Britain and Ireland later in the week.

"A small low will move off the Atlas Mountains and push very warm air northwards to Iberia from Africa," forecaster Dave Reynolds told The Weather Channel.

"Temperatures will lift into the high 30s widely but temperatures will hit over 40C in Iberia and locally over southern France."

According to The Weather Channel, a whopping 45C could be recorded in areas of Portugal and Spain.

"Even 45C is possible on Thursday at Badajoz on the Portugal-Spain border," they said.

Tourists are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid being in direct sunlight in the early afternoon when the sun is strongest.

Meanwhile in Ireland, more balmy weather is on the cards for the August bank holiday weekend after a wet and windy week.

According to Met Éireann, current predications show temperatures ranging from the low to mid 20s.

"It's looking like it will be mainly dry, maybe still the odd light shower in certain parts of the country," a forecaster told Independent.ie earlier this week.

"We can expect some variable highs with nice sunshine, with temperatures probably between the low to mid-twenties."

Online Editors