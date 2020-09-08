Irish GPs report surge in children attending Covid-19 checks

GPs around the country are reporting a “surge” in the number of children attending for checks for possible Covid 19.

Dr Denis McCauley, GP spokesman in the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said the increase in assessments for children was being seen across the country.

“Our GP members right across the country are reporting a very significant increase in request from parents for assessments of their children for possible Covid 19.

“We had anticipated a development like this following the long awaited reopening of the schools but we are nevertheless struck by the volume of enquiries being received by members.”

He said the IMO supported the reopening of schools and that public health doctors were working closely with schools across the country to manage any reported cases of Covid.

“It is absolutely right that the schools have reopened and that parents are seeking advice on possible Covid cases. The increase in demand for assessments is positive as it demonstrates that parents are monitoring their children’s health closely.

“It also allows the GP an opportunity to assess each presentation and to filter out non essential testing but also to pick up important non-Covid presentations.

"By being proactive, they are doing their bit to prevent the spread of Covid within the schools and the wider community and are doing a great job but it is important that all of us in society support this by doing our bit handwashing, social distancing and reducing contacts. We cannot forget the basics and if anyone has symptoms they should immediately self isolate and contact their GP.”

Parents with concerns about Covid 19 should focus on fever, sudden onset of cough or a child who is generally unwell with loss of taste or smell, he advised.

He also encouraged parents to refer such cases to their GP as soon as symptoms develop as their GP is best placed to give a full assessment of each presentation.

