Irish government will redouble efforts to restore Stormont parliament, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar says in Jersey

(Left to Right) Chief minister of Guernsey Peter Ferbrache, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Chief Minister of Jersey Kristina Moore, British Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Michael Gove, First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and Chief Minister of the Isle of Man Alfred Cannon at the summit in Jersey. Photo caption: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Irish government will redouble efforts to restore the Stormont parliament and executive, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar was speaking at a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Jersey which groups leaders from Dublin, London, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh as well as leaders from the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

Due to the ongoing deadlock in Northern Ireland, there was no political representative present from there at Friday’s summit.

This absence prompted the Taoiseach to stress the urgency of re-establishing the political institutions in Belfast. "I think above all we need to redouble our efforts to ensure that the Northern Ireland Executive and Northern Ireland Assembly are up and running,” Mr Varadkar said.

The British minister attending the summit, Michael Gove, said the Northern Ireland minister, Chris Heaton Harris, was heavily engaged in trying to persuade the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to lift its veto on the power-sharing bodies which is blocking restoration.

Mr Gove said everyone at the summit had expressed their regret about the absence of Northern Ireland politicians. "I know that Chris will continue to work, particularly with colleagues in the DUP, to persuade them that Northern Ireland's interests, their own constituents interests, are better served by restoring devolution," Mr Gove told reporters.

The Taoiseach also said the British-Irish Council, established under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement to build relations between these islands, was increasingly important as only two institutions set up under the agreement were now functioning. He said the next meeting of the British-Irish Council is due in Dublin next November and he hoped the North’s leaders would be there.

"The absence of the first minister and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland is really sorely felt by us. I hope by November this body will be whole," Mr Varadkar said. The Taoiseach said there was little focus, as yet, on what would happen if the Northern Ireland deadlock continued indefinitely.

"We haven't really had any discussions or any concrete discussions about what our role is if that can't be done, our focus has to be on making sure that happens," he said.