Irish Government may take legal case against UK over Northern Ireland Legacy Bill which passed through Commons

A number of protests have taken place against the UK Government’s legacy Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Irish Government may take a case against the UK over its Northern Ireland Legacy Bill after the controversial legislation passed the Houses of Commons.

The law would effectively end prosecutions related to The Troubles and was passed through by MPs today in Westminster.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Attorney General will compile legal advice on whether it is worthwhile to take a case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

He called the proposed law a “mistake” and “not victim-centred”.

“The Irish Government’s position has been very clear on this all along, we think this is a mistake. This is the wrong way to go about dealing with legacy issues in Northern Ireland.

“There aren’t many things that all of the five main parties in Northern Ireland agree on but they all agree that this is wrong. It is not victim-centred, human rights-proofed.”

He said these views have been raised with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said it to his counterparts “on many occasions”.

He said he will raise the issue with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris when he meets him next week as well as Tánaiste Micheál Martin when he returns from Israel.

“What we’re doing now is assessing legal advice. The Attorney General is preparing some legal advice on what the strength would be of us taking a case to the European Court of Human Rights.

“We’ll make a decision on whether or not we’ll pursue a case in the coming weeks.”

The law would remove a contentious element which aims to offer immunity from prosecution to those who committed crimes during the Troubles if they co-operate with a new truth-recovery body.

The proposed law also seeks to halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict, and would allow the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to take over hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has previously said the legislation contains “finely balanced political and moral choices that are uncomfortable for many”.