Irish glover Paula Rowan adds Carrie Bradshaw’s pals to her list of credits

Irish glover Paula Rowan set out to create "couture for hands" and after dressing the fingers of everyone from Madonna to Lady Gaga, she can now add Carrie Bradshaw's pals to her list of credits.

Leather gloves by the Dublin accessories designer found their way into episode six of the 'Sex And The City' reboot show 'And Just Like That’.

The latest episode entitled ‘Bomb Cyclone’ which aired July 20 with a snowstorm chic vibe featured Paula's 'Barbara' and 'Molly' gloves which sell for €750 and €675 respectively at her store on Dublin's Westbury Mall and on her website.

The silk-lined 'Molly' glove with its cuff inspired by a classical petticoat shape was keeping very good designer company.

The Irish gloves were styled with a Balmain cape, Dior sweater, Celine leather skirt, Dries Van Noten boots, Maison Valentino bag, Monrowe hat and Alexis Bittar necklace.

The 'Molly' was worn by actress Nicole Ari Parker who plays the character of Lisa Todd Wexley in the show streamlining on Max while Paula's 'Barbara' leather gloves with luxury Mongolian shearling cuff extending up the arm were worn by SATC veteran actress, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

After the new episode aired, Paula responded on social media to a post from the show's costume design team on their @andjustlikethatcostumes Instagram account and said "Thank You so much so delighted love love love this look xx."

With another five episodes yet to be aired of season two of the show who knows if more of Paula's gloves will feature because the show's costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, certainly had plenty of Irish styles to chose from!

Designed in Dublin and made by third generation artisans in Italy, Paula's range includes 120 designs in a myriad of colours priced from €95 up to €4,700.

Having dispatched gloves to New York where the TV show has been filmed on the streets of Manhattan since last Autumn, the waiting and not knowing what might have been used on set cannot have been easy. However Paula knows how to play a long game and it's a skill she had to learn after opening her store the day Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008 and then had to deal with a recession and more recently, a pandemic.

While expert branding, marketing, wholesale and PR professionals will no doubt have lots of ideas on how the Booterstown-born business woman can make the most of this exposure on the high profile TV show, Paula has been very clear from the start on what she wants to achieve.

“I would like my name to become synonymous with gloves worldwide," Paula told me last July when interviewed after Lady Gaga chose Irish gloves for her worldwide Chromatica Ball stadium tour.

Achieving international recognition for a niche fashion category from a small shop off Clarendon Street is no mean feat.

Paula's profile has been building solidly in the U.S. and the show's costume designers would have seen her gloves used by leading glossy magazine in shoots in various international editions and also at the Met Gala in New York, home turf for the SATC reboot.

"I think the reason so many stylists around the world call my gloves in for shoots is the scale of the offer and the diversity in the collection,” Paula said last year.

And Just Like That Season 2 Official Trailer

A UCD History and Classics graduate, Paula says her passion for history has influenced her work. She has been clever about creating signature styles that challenge the normal perception of what a glove should be.

Breaking into such a high profile, fashion-led show like 'And Just Like That' is something designers around the world would give their eye teeth to achieve. The style quotient was high in episode six , with Sarah Jessica Parker undoubtedly stealing the show with her blizzard style enormous sweeping Moncler coat.

The Donegal family -owned Triona Designs company had their 'Faye' double breasted Prince of Wales Mac coat (€575) featured in the TV show after actress Sarah Jessica Parker bought it while here on holidays last summer.

Signed to the London PR company, Emma Beckett, Paula Rowan's profile has been steadily grown internationally. Over the years, clients have included Helen Mirren and Julianne Moore and Paula now has royal custom including Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway who wore Paula's gloves to the King's Coronation in May.

With her website, Paula has been selling her gloves as well as belts and leather accessories all over the world. America has been her biggest market outside Ireland. Last July after Lady Gaga wore her gloves on tour and also in the ‘House of Gucci’ movie, the Irish glover acknowledged that her brand had “huge potential for international growth.”

Twelve months later, and with the inevitable publicity linked to being chosen for the high profile show, the potential for international growth is even greater.