Irish glamour model could face jail time in Thailand over World Cup betting ads

Jessie Vard (19) was arrested after revealing images of her appearing to promote betting sites on her phone, which is illegal in Thailand.

The young woman, originally from Drum Irish in Co Donegal, moved to Bangkok as a child and in later years established a career as a model. Local reports say she confessed to violating anti-gambling laws, which carry a maximum penalty of a year in prison and/or a fine of up to €30.

Vard said she did not know the activity was illegal and urged people not to become involved with the sites. She was reportedly among 15 models who were named in warrants summoning them to appear at court which were issued by police last week.

Police General Chalermkeate Sriworakhan, Deputy Commisioner General of the Royal Thai Police, said: ''Net idols or pretties who have online followers are not allowed to post anything gambling related or suggestive to gamble activities. ''Fifteen net idols are included in warrant calls for posting gambling suggestive posts on social media including Miss Jessy Vard.

''During the World Cup there will be heavier patrols to check on pubs and bars near schools and community areas. "Please enjoy the sports but don't be involved in gambling."

The 15 models have all been released on bail and will be sentenced later this month.

