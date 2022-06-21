Irish girl (7) in critical condition in Spain after incident in hotel pool

The girl is currently in intensive care. Picture: Solarpix

AN IRISH seven-year-old was today fighting for her life in hospital after being rescued from a near-drowning in her Majorcan hotel pool.

The youngster was rushed to an intensive care unit “in a critical condition” with police clearing a path for her ambulance so she could get there as quickly as possible.

It is understood she remains in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital in the Majorcan capital Palma in the paediatric intensive care unit.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said it was aware of the case and is providing all possible consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” they added.

The hotel she was rushed to hospital from has been named as the four star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca.

It describes itself online as an all-inclusive family-friendly aparthotel a ten-minute stroll from the beach.

The alarm was raised just after 3.30pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for a regional government-run emergency coordination centre said it had taken a call around 3.40pm on Monday regarding the incident.

Paramedics performed CPR on the firl after taking her from the water because she had gone into cardiac arrest, the spokeswoman said.

“Paramedics continued to try to revive her after reaching the scene and got her breathing again in the back of the ambulance.

“She was taken to Son Espases Hospital.”

No-one from the HYB Eurocalas Hotel, an hour’s drive from Palma and near to the Caves of Drach which is one of Majorca’s top tourist attractions, was available for comment this morning/yesterday morning (TUE).

On June 5 six-year-old Corey Aughey from north Belfast died in hospital after falling into the swimming pool of the hotel where he was staying with his family in the Majorcan resort of Sa Coma near the Love Island villa.

Last month a British toddler drowned in a swimming pool accident on the Costa Blanca.

Freddie Joseph Briggs died in the pool at his parents’ home in the village of Aigues near Benidorm on May 25, leading the local council to declare three days of mourning.

Tributes were paid to the 19-month-old boy at his funeral service at a church in Belfast where he was christened before he was buried at a nearby cemetery.

Father Thomas McGlynn told mourners at the service the youngster brought happiness to those around him and enjoyed his short life “to the very full.”

The child’s dad Marc Briggs, known to pals as Briggsy and thought to be from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, and Belfast-born mother Jane Mohan, had moved to the Costa Blanca shortly before the tragedy.