‘Irish Giant’ to be removed from public display in British museum after almost 250 years due to ‘sensitivities’

The skeleton of the 'Irish Giant', Charles Byrne, at the Hunterian Museum in London

A relative of the so-called 18th Century ‘Irish Giant’ has welcomed the decision by a British museum to remove the dead man’s skeleton after more than two centuries of being on public display due to ‘sensitivities.’

Brendan Holland, a distant relative of the late Ulsterman Charles O’Brien - known by his stage name Charles Byrne – said he fully supports the decision by the Hunterian Museum in London not to return Mr O’Brien’s skeleton to public view when it re-opens in March following five years of renovations.

The museum, located at London’s Royal College of Surgeons, showcases England’s largest public display of human anatomy – including the skeleton of Mr O’Brien who was 7ft 8in tall and reportedly used to light his pipe on Georgian street lamps when the average height of a man at the time was just 5ft 5in.

Mr O’Brien was one of London’s greatest celebrities in the 18th Century due to his enormous height, which was due to an undiagnosed tumour of his pituitary gland which caused acromegaly and gigantism.

He was paid to entertain audiences by showing off his body, using the stage name of Charles Byrne.

Scottish surgeon and anatomist John Hunter paid for Mr O’Brien’s body to be handed over to him to display in his museum following his death in 1783 at the age of 22 despite Mr O’Brien’s wishes that he be buried at sea to avoid falling into the clutches of anatomists whom he feared would dissect him.

Meanwhile, Mr Holland, (70), from Co Tyrone, who also shares the same ‘rogue’ gene that caused Mr O’Brien’s gigantism, was confirmed as a distant relative of Mr O’Brien’s from a DNA test of his teeth in 2008.

He told RTE’s ‘News at One’ programme that while he supports the museum’s decision to remove Mr O’Brien’s skeleton from public display, he said it should still be used for medical research.

"We can’t do anything for dead people but we can help those who are alive and have this condition," he said.

"It’s particularly prevalent in the area I live in, in east Tyrone and south Derry."

Meanwhile, in a statement, the museum said it will no longer display Mr O’Brien’s skeleton.

"During the period of closure of the Museum, the Board of Trustees of the Hunterian Collection discussed the sensitivities and the differing views surrounding the display and retention of Charles Byrne’s skeleton.

The Trustees agreed that Charles Byrne’s skeleton will not be displayed in the redeveloped Hunterian Museum but will still be available for bona fide medical research into the condition of pituitary acromegaly and gigantism."