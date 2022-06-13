Irish friends travel thousands of kilometres to reunite Ukrainian refugee girl with her beloved pet cat

A seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee has been reunited with her pet cat after two Harley Davidson fanatics brought it to Northern Ireland.

Varvara Lymanska and her parents, Alisa and Jack, fled Kramatorsk, a town north of Donetsk and Mariupol, on March 3.

A month later, scores of people, including children, were killed when rockets hit a railway station in the town.

Images of the outrage, which happened as people desperate to flee Russian shelling were waiting for evacuation trains, made headlines around the world.

Expand Close A queue of refugees at the Ukrainian border / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A queue of refugees at the Ukrainian border

While Alisa, Jack and Varvara were relieved to escape the attacks, they were devastated they had to leave their three-year-old Scottish fold, Oksyk, behind with other family members.

Alisa said: “When the war started, we didn’t know what to do. I was woken up on February 24 by the sounds of bombs.

“I was phoning my friends every day, asking them what they were doing.

“We had heard that the Russians were attacking civilian cars, so we decided to stay, but I was very anxious.

“We were trying to help. We were filling sandbags for schools and we were delivering food.

“I was taking tablets to calm me down, but it was very scary. We left at 6am on March 3.”

Expand Close The family with Oksyk / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The family with Oksyk

The trio arrived in Northern Ireland seven weeks later, moving in with a host family in Carrickfergus through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

While they began to slowly rebuild their lives, they struggled with the enormous trauma they had endured, with Varvara missing Oksyk terribly.

“Oksyk was a Christmas present for Varvara when she was four. Santa Claus gave him to her. She was so happy,” Alisa said.

“It was very hard to leave him, but I had to decide it was better to save my life and my child’s life.

“We couldn’t bring him with us because we didn’t know how long the journey would take, or even where we were going, when we first left our house.

“All we did for the first three days was cry. We didn’t know if we would see him again.”

Expand Close The family with Oksyk (Picture by Alisa Lymanska for Belfast Telegraph) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The family with Oksyk (Picture by Alisa Lymanska for Belfast Telegraph)

The family was offered hope in the form of a humanitarian aid convoy taking supplies to the Ukrainian border in Poland.

Growing disturbed by reports of mass murder, torture and rape, friends Gerard Hughes and Kenny Campbell made the decision to join members of the Harley Davidson Owners Group in England and Wales to help some of the millions of refugees.

When they heard about Oksyk, they realised their trip to Medyka, a refugee camp on the Polish-Ukrainian border, might be the perfect opportunity to help.

Gerard said: “I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2016. It totally changed my attitude to life.

“I’m on maintenance chemotherapy and I’m in remission, but my cancer is incurable — it will come back some time.

“While I’m fit and able, I want to do as much as I can for myself and my family, but also for other people. The diagnosis I have changes your perspective. I want to make my life count and feel like I’ve done something.

“I was really keen to do something to help the people in Ukraine. When Kenny mentioned the aid run to Medyka, I jumped at the chance.

“Hearing we could get Varvara’s cat, I didn’t think twice.

“I have six grandchildren. They’re my whole world. They have everything they want, and then there is Varvara. All she wanted was her cat.

“The thought that we could do something to bring her a little bit of happiness after everything she had been through... I was 100% up for it.”

Expand Close Alisa, Varvara and Oksyk (Picture by Alisa Lymanska for Belfast Telegraph) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alisa, Varvara and Oksyk (Picture by Alisa Lymanska for Belfast Telegraph)

The mission was, unsurprisingly, anything but straightforward, not least because the decision to make the journey was made just over two weeks before the convoy of seven vans and one lorry was due to set off.

But thanks to the generosity of the likes of Bridge Commercials, Foodstock, Carnmoney Primary School, All Saints Parish Church and Doagh Primary School, the pair were able to source a vehicle for the 3,000-mile round trip and enough donations to fill it.

Alisa made the arrangements for the required paperwork and vaccinations for Oksyk while also finding someone willing to transport a cat across Ukraine.

Gerard and Kenny left Belfast last month, driving through Ireland, Wales, England, Holland, Germany and Poland, arriving in Medyka three days later.

Kenny said: “Like Gerard, I’ve had problems with my health that have changed the way that I look at life.

“I had a stroke in my 30s, followed by heart surgery. Then, a few years ago, I broke my neck while sky-diving. I was only 1.8mm away from being paralysed from the neck down.

“I know how lucky I am to be here. I’m able to walk and talk, I’ve a good job, three healthy children who want for nothing, we have a roof over our heads and we’re safe, but that can all change in an instant.

“It was exhausting driving to Medyka, but both Gerard and I felt like it was something that would bring us some peace.”

Expand Close Kenny and Gerard with the rest of the UK aid convoy team / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kenny and Gerard with the rest of the UK aid convoy team

However, spending time at the distribution centre and neighbouring refugee camp was a harrowing experience.

For Gerard, the most difficult moment came when he saw a boy no older than three dragging behind him a suitcase that was bigger than him.

For Kenny, it was when he saw a set of clothes for a newborn hanging on a washing line outside a makeshift tarpaulin tent.

While Oksyk made the 800-mile journey across Ukraine, it transpired that no one was available to bring him across the border into Poland.

Kenny and Gerard were left with an almost impossible decision — go to Ukraine to collect the cat, or leave him behind, knowing he would almost certainly die.

Kenny said: “Before I left, I promised my wife that I wouldn’t go into Ukraine, but I also promised her that I would bring home the cat.

“Neither me nor Gerard were prepared to let Varvara down either, so we decided I would go and get Oksyk.”

The problem was, crossing into Ukraine can take days, and Gerard and Kenny only had a matter of hours.

But while at the border, they noticed a temporary building.

“I went over and rang a doorbell. A light above the door turned green and I walked in,” explained Kenny.

“I was in a small room with border guards, so I made out like me being there was the most natural thing in the world.

“I handed them my passport and I couldn’t believe it when they let me through.”

After making it past, Kenny enlisted the help of an English-speaking Ukrainian to explain to the border guard his reason for wanting to travel into a war zone.

“It took a lot of convincing, but he eventually let me through, although he told me I was crazy,” he said.

“It was a total mess when I got into Ukraine. There were cars abandoned everywhere. People were sleeping on the ground and there were no toilets, so the stench was unbelievable.

“The phone on my battery was about to die, so I couldn’t ring the guy who had the cat.

“I had to talk a woman into ringing him for me.

“Of course, she didn’t believe me either, so that took a while, then she insisted on coming with me to see the cat.

“When she saw that I had been telling the truth, she told me I was crazy.

“The man who had brought Oksyk to the border could barely speak any English, but he called me crazy as well.”

By this stage, Kenny only had half an hour before the border closed for the night.

So, taking the advice of an aid worker, he walked to the front of the two-day queue and managed to talk his way into Poland with only minutes to spare.

Kenny and Gerard finally arrived back in Northern Ireland last week to return Oksyk to a delighted Varvara.

Alisa said: “We are so happy because we never thought we would see him again.

“I’m not able to think a lot about home because it’s too upsetting. I stopped looking at pictures of Oksyk because it made me so sad.

“We thought he would be killed in a bomb and now he is safe.”

Gerard added: “I wouldn’t say what we did was enjoyable — we saw some really upsetting sights — but it was fulfilling knowing that we have helped to make a difference.

“I would definitely consider doing another aid run. Life is really very short. I don’t want to waste it.”