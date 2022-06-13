| 10.6°C Dublin

Irish friends travel thousands of kilometres to reunite Ukrainian refugee girl with her beloved pet cat

Seven-year-old Ukrainian Varvara delighted to have Oksyk in arms again after pair’s mission of mercy

Varvara and Oksyk (Picture by Alisa Lymanska for Belfast Telegraph) Expand

Varvara and Oksyk (Picture by Alisa Lymanska for Belfast Telegraph)

Lisa Smyth

A seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee has been reunited with her pet cat after two Harley Davidson fanatics brought it to Northern Ireland.

Varvara Lymanska and her parents, Alisa and Jack, fled Kramatorsk, a town north of Donetsk and Mariupol, on March 3.

