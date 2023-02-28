Irish firefighter on feeling honour-bound to help ‘brave’ people of Ukraine amid trolling from the ‘what-about-us brigade’ back home

An Irish aid worker says he felt honour-bound to help Ukraine after the Russian invasion, as ordinary people bravely fought to defend their homes and families.

Andrew Laste – speaking from Ukraine where he has brought another humanitarian aid shipment from Tipperary – said he couldn’t stand idly by while his training as an Irish firefighter and paramedic made him ideally suited to help those most in need.

But the Clonmel native said the horrific damage caused to Ukraine by Russian artillery, missile strikes and drone attacks over the past 12 months of war had to be seen to be believed.

“What these brave people have lived through and endured is beyond words – I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it myself,” he said.

Mr Laste also had a family reason for wanting to help because his wife Elena hails from Ukraine.

I was in the Lviv area as the Russians were on the outskirts of Kyiv and had advanced deep into the east and south

When the Russian invasion first occurred, he had a challenging time trying to evacuate his seriously ill father-in-law Viktor from a hospital in Luhansk which was in the direct path of one invading Russian army.

Later, he decided he had to do something to help the Ukrainian people – and began personally bringing humanitarian aid shipments from Ireland to Ukraine.

Most of his aid shipments are focused on schools, orphanages and hospitals, as well as refugee centres for those left displaced by the fighting and bombing.

“Initially, I was in the Lviv area as the Russians were on the outskirts of Kyiv and had advanced deep into the east and south,” he said.

Mr Laste then expanded his aid shipment efforts as the Ukrainian army began driving the Russians back in the north, east and parts of the south.

The Tipperary firefighter stressed that all his aid shipments involve humanitarian supplies, ranging from medicines to clothing, bedding and thermal underwear.

He has also brought first-aid kits, vitamin lollies and toys.

His consignments have gone to places such as the Forest School in Kyiv and the Kyiv Central Orphanage.

Expand Close A woman looks at destroyed Russian military vehicles on display in central Kyiv last month. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman looks at destroyed Russian military vehicles on display in central Kyiv last month. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In some cases, the material he has donated to the schools and orphanages is the only such supplies they receive.

Mr Laste said he had been overwhelmed with support from businesses and ordinary Irish families for his Ukraine aid efforts.

But he admitted recent events in Ireland had worried him.

“The overwhelming majority of people have been fantastic. They have been incredibly generous. But I now worry about the ‘what-about-us’ brigade,” he said.

“I think Irish people need to remember our own experiences and not to have such short memories.

“It wasn’t so long ago that Irish families were basically forced to travel all over the world for safety, for work and a decent life.

“The Irish basically helped build parts of the world as a result. I don’t think we should forget our own experiences when people like refugees in Ukraine need our help.”

Mr Laste and his wife are both directors of Emergency Medical Training Solutions (EMTS), a firm based at Ard Gaoithe Business Park in Clonmel.

You will have the pro-Russian trolls and it could be anything like pro-Russian slogans but we also have the Irish element back home then as well

EMTS offers a range of training courses in first-aid emergency first response and health and safety, and also sells medical supplies.

Mr Laste revealed that aid volunteers like himself have even been targeted on social media and abused for the work they are doing to help Ukraine.

“You will have the pro-Russian trolls and it could be anything like pro-Russian slogans but we also have the Irish element back home then as well who’ll say ‘what about our own?’ and ‘what about this?’ and ‘you’re a traitor to your country’ and all this kind of stuff.”

“I just find it very strange that people back home have this mentality of ‘well, we have to look after ourselves first’. There’s an element of truth to that but now it’s becoming very toxic on social media.”

Mr Laste has been working with the Stand With Ukraine appeal, and vowed that he will continue to bring supplies to the needy in Ukraine.

“I was brought up in a family where volunteering was just something we did. I have been doing voluntary work since I was seven years old.”

“Over the years I have done voluntary work to support the homeless, to support drug addiction groups and even to help youngsters with mental health issues.”

Mr Laste said his work in Ukraine is simply an extension of that volunteering spirit – and he vowed to keep working to help the Ukrainian people until Russia withdraws and the country is allowed to determine its own destiny in peace and safety.