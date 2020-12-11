| 7.7°C Dublin

Irish father makes right call as he delivers baby Leo in a car park

Declan and Gemma Molloy with their newborn baby son Leo Expand

Lauren Harte

An Irish dad who delivered his newborn son in a car park on the coldest night of the year has praised a young paramedic who talked him through the birth over the phone on her first night shift.

Declan Molloy (34) and his wife Gemma-Louise (36), who live just outside Ballygawley, Co Tyrone welcomed third child Leo into the world in dramatic style by the roadside in the early hours of Sunday.

The couple were making their way to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen when Gemma-Louise realised they were not going to arrive in time and told her husband to ring 999.

