Irish father and son die in holiday tragedy following road crash in Turkey

Resort town of Alanya, in the Antalya province of Turkey. (Stock image, Getty)

An Irish father and son have been killed in a road traffic crash while on holiday in Turkey.

It is understood they are from Co Laois and were in Turkey with other family members when the collision occurred.

The fatal accident is understood to have occurred yesterday.

The man is believed to be in his 30s, while the boy is of primary school age.

The collision occurred near Alanya, and other members of the family who were on the holiday in Turkey were not involved in the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of the deaths and said it is providing consular assistance to the family.

"As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case," a spokesperson said.

Turkish media reports said that the father and son were travelling on a motorbike and were involved in a collision with a bus which was travelling from Alanya to Mersin on the D-400 highway in Kargicak District at around 3.30pm Turkish time on Monday.

A large number of ambulances and police were dispatched to the scene but the man and boy were later pronounced dead.

Media reports from Alanya also said the driver of the bus was detained by police for questioning.

More to follow...