Irish EuroMillions player scoops €500,000

Lottery bosses have urged EuroMillions players to check their tickets after one lucky winner scooped €500,000.

The EuroMillions Plus prize was won in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The quick pick ticket was sold yesterday, on the day of the draw, at the Tesco on the Wexford Road in the town.

The EuroMillions Plus numbers drawn on Friday night were 08, 14, 15, 27 and 42.

It is the third big lottery win for Wicklow in the last seven days.

A ticketholder in Rathdrum came agonisingly close to winning the €29m jackpot on June 18, but had to make do with the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €96,928.

In last Saturday’s Lotto draw, an online player from Wicklow was one number short of the €3.2m jackpot, but they still did well winning €331,563 with the Match 5 + Bonus prize.

There was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of over €53m.



