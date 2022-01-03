Irish EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness gets backing to classify nuclear power as ‘green energy’

Ireland's EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness insisted that strict conditions would be attached to the EU reclassification scheme. Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto

IRELAND’S EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has won backing for a plan to recognise nuclear power and natural gas as “green energy”.

The new EU classification scheme aims to help financial markets decide what counts as sustainable investment for the coming decades. The controversial decision – denounced by environmentalists and others including the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) – paves the way for major investments in nuclear for the coming 20 years and certain forms of natural gas for another decade.

Hinting strongly at this outcome, Ms McGuinness insisted that strict conditions would be attached to such a reclassification, called “taxonomy for sustainable finance” in EU circles.

This reclassification is the first attempt in the world to designate what constitutes sustainable energy – and an attempt to reduce the impact of what environmentalists call “green-washing”.

The decision by the EU’s policy-guiding commission now goes for decision by majority vote to EU energy ministers and the European Parliament.

The issue is fraught, with countries such as Germany and Belgium determined to end the use of nuclear power, and others such as France and Finland still very committed to it as a central energy source.

Former east bloc EU states like Poland and Hungary insist their dependence on heavy-polluting coal for energy cannot be easily phased out. Ms McGuinness has always said that the reclassification of certain forms of natural gas as “green” can help the transition for countries and also advance the EU’s target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s This Week programme, IFA president Tim Cullinan denounced the decision as a “fig leaf” to allow the energy sector to continue with business as usual.

He contrasted demands being made on Irish farmers to cut emissions based on questionable calculations.

Nuclear power does not emit greenhouse gases but needs safe disposal and poses radiation risks.

Natural gas produces carbon dioxide, but supporters say it is less polluting than traditional fuels.