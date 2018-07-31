An Irish estate agent has been arrested and charged in New York following the seizure of up to $46,000 (€39,322) worth of cocaine.

Irish estate agent accused of selling 'large amounts of cocaine' in New York

Fintan Russell (39), who is originally from Co Galway, has been accused of selling large amounts of cocaine across the Westchester area in New York and in Connecticut.

New York State Police raided his home in the Port Chester area in June and found approximately half a kilogram of cocaine.

Three vehicles were also seized following the search.

Fintan Russell is due to appear in court in October Photo: New York State Police

Russell has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and is facing up to 40 years in jail if convicted.

He is currently being held in Westchester County Jail after bail was refused.

His next court appearance is on October 2.

Major Richard L Mazzone of NY State Police said: “Throughout the Spring of 2018, CNET conducted a narcotics investigation in the area of the village Port Chester which revealed Russell was heavily involved in the sale and distribution of large amounts of cocaine in lower Westchester County and Connecticut.”

According to his LinkedIn page, the Galway man works as an estate agent and also owns a car valeting business.

Online Editors