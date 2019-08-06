Irish emigrant's ashes missing after luggage gets lost in transit on Aer Lingus flight from Australia

An Australian man who has travelled to Ireland to scatter his emigrant parents' remains has had their ashes lost in transit by Aer Lingus.

Bob Gilmour (63) emigrated along with his parents from Ballymena, Antrim to Australia in 1967 when he was 11. His father, Sam Gilmour, met his English mother during the Second World War.

Mr Gilmour travelled from Australia to Europe with his family this summer after his daughter was invited to train with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Milan, Italy and decided to extend their trip and bring the ashes to respect his parents' wishes.

"We thought since she’s been invited to do that and I had my mum and my dad's ashes sitting in boxes on the mantelpiece - this is the opportunity. All four of us will go and we will take mum and dad home, easy peasy," he said.

With the help of relatives, the family organised two ceremonies - one in Ballymena and one in Birmingham - to lay his parents to rest this week.

The family of four were due to spend five days in Ireland before flying to England for his mother's funeral ceremony but when they arrived in Dublin from Milan on Saturday they found that Aer Lingus had lost all of their luggage.

"We got here, the bags didn’t, and since then it’s been just a nightmare," Mr Gilmour told Independent.ie.

"We spoke to Aer Lingus staff at the airport and filled in some of the appropriate paperwork and since then we’ve had nothing and nobody to deal with bar a website and a call centre.

"I don’t want to be dismissive of anybody but the call centre has been less than useless and the website is the same. Kristen [his wife] has spent hours on this bloody website trying to update details of the bag. It doesn’t matter how we do it, whether we phone them or put it on the website – they get it wrong."

Mr Gilmour has said the inability to deal with customer service has ruined the limited time they have in Ireland and they are now facing two ashes scattering ceremonies without any ashes.

The airline were able to locate two of the four lost bags on Monday but have been unable to give any update on the remaining luggage, according to the family.

Before their deaths, both of Mr Gilmour's parents expressed a wish to be cremated and have their remains returned to their respective home places as the pair "never quite adapted" to their new Australian home.

"They were willing migrants but neither of them ever really saw themselves as Australians.

"My dad was always an Irishman, my mum was always an English girl, and at some point they both decided that when they died they would like to have their ashes brought back to their respective home countries," he said.

Mr Gilmour said the the likelihood of the lost luggage reconnecting with the family before they leave the country is "thin" and they are unsure what the next steps would be as they cannot hold a conversation with any customer service representative.

"We have five days in Ireland so the plan was to show the kids a bit of the country but that hasn’t happened. Instead we’ve spent hours and hours and hours on telephones and websites trying to get some sense of what’s going on.

"I don’t know how many times somebody there said 'I will find out and ring you back' and they never do. The guys in the call centre will say anything to get us off the line.

"I would just like a human being to tell me 'Bob, we’ve lost your bag' or 'Bob, we know where your bags are.' I would just really like to deal with a human being who can tell me the truth even if the truth is we don’t know anything.

"It has certainly ruined the Irish leg of the trip. We are on a limited time frame – we have to get back to Australia, the kids have to get back to school," he added.

Despite their frustration with the lost luggage service, Mr Gilmour said that the cabin crew and hotel staff at Citywest have been "marvelous"

"All the people we’ve actually dealt with have been fantastic," he said.

"It was when we stopped dealing with people that things went pear-shaped."

Independent.ie has contacted Aer Lingus for comment.

Online Editors