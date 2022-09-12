Irish donut company expands with new store off the beaten track

Chloe MCCarthy, pictured at the opening of OffBeat Donuts in Cork city

Sisters Denisa (4) and Deliah (5) from Wilton, Cork, pictured with the very first donuts at the opening of OffBeat Donuts in Cork city

COFFEE sales may have been the major beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic but donuts are proving the fuel of Ireland's re-opening and economic recovery.

Ireland has experienced an incredible surge in demand for the sweet ring-shaped pastries as US and Irish bakeries rush to keep pace.

The country is now on course to rival the US where each American eats an average of 63 donuts each year according to The Baltimore Sun. In the US, there is even a National Donut Day.

Read More

It is estimated that, across North America, some 10 billion donuts are consumed annually.

Hunger for donuts has underpinned two multi-million-euro global industries for Dunkin Donuts and Krispy Kreme - the latter of whom opened a showcase Irish store amid fanfare last month.

But Irish donut firms are getting their finger in the dough-mix.

OffBeat Donuts - founded in 2016 by husband and wife team, Brian and Sandra O'Casey - opened its ninth bakery and its first outside its Dublin base.

The firm's new Cork outlet on French Church Street aims to cater for the booming demand for donuts with a €500,000 investment which will create 10 new jobs.

Expand Close Chloe MCCarthy, pictured at the opening of OffBeat Donuts in Cork city / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chloe MCCarthy, pictured at the opening of OffBeat Donuts in Cork city

OffBeat Donuts now employs 100 staff nationwide in contrast to the six they employed when they opened their first outlet at Pearse Station in Westland Row in May 2016.

In 2021, Irish food investment company BiaVest, took a significant investment in the Offbeat Donuts business.

So great is the donut-craze that the Irish firm is hoping to open outlets in the UK, Middle East and Asia - not to mention challenging US donut shops on home soil with their first American outlet.

Brian said one of the keys to their success has been the guarantee that each donut is made fresh in-store daily with customers able to view the entire baking process.

"We are thrilled to be launching our first store outside of Dublin. Offbeat Donut’s aim remains the same and that is to revive the traditional bakery concept and simply to make donuts magic in every corner of the world,” he said.

But while the average American customer is happy with either a glazed or sugared donut, Offbeat revealed that its top-five selling donut flavours are apple crumble, happy hippo, raspberry rhapsody, caramel crunch and unicorn.

“What will be interesting is to see whether the donut consumers in Cork have different tastes to those in Dublin? We will be watching sales closely, and working on bespoke products if particular trends emerge that are exclusive to Leesiders,” Brian added.