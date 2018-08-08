Irish DJ jailed following major international drug bust in Australia

An Irish DJ who was caught supplying large amounts of cocaine and ecstasy to the Australian party scene has been jailed.

Stephen Donnelly (37) was one of four people arrested in Darwin in October 2017 following a multi-agency police operation.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months at the Supreme Court in Darwin today.

Donnelly, from Co Meath, previously played in clubs across Ireland and moved to Australia in 2011.

Cocaine seized by police Photo: Northern Territory Police

"I totally accept I am an absolute idiot," he said whilst giving evidence at a previous hearing.

Tommy Ransley, a 32-year-old UK national who was leader of the drug syndicate, was also jailed for six years, while French glamour model Sebastian Ducros (24) will be released and deported in October.

The two men paid Ducros and a Darwin local to pick up a package of 5,000 ecstasy tablets and almost $700,000 (€447,595) worth of cocaine hidden in noodle containers, police said.

The pair then travelled back to Darwin and dropped the package at a Darwin CBD storage shed. They were arrested shortly after.

Police said the drug syndicate transported the drugs from Europe into Australia.

A package containing 1.2kg of MDMA pills and 127 grams of cocaine hidden in containers was seized by police.

"This is another excellent result for Taskforce Nemesis, which is committed to providing a multi-agency approach to combat illicit substances that enter the Territory," Detective Senior Sergeant Stringer said on Northern Territory's Facebook page.

"The message to drug traffickers is simple: Your business is not welcome here, and we will continue to use all resources available to dismantle your trade and bring you to justice.

