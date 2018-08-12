A lawyer who represented an Irish DJ charged with trafficking drugs was previously in court over buying cocaine in a car park.

Irish DJ jailed following drug bust represented by lawyer who bought cocaine in car park

Stephen Donnelly (37), from Co Meath, was sentenced to six years and nine months at the Supreme Court in Darwin on Wednesday for supplying large amounts of cocaine and ecstasy to the Australian party scene.

Independent.ie can reveal that Donnelly's lawyer, Matthew Hubber, previously pleaded guilty in the Darwin Local Court to buying one gram of cocaine on two separate occasions at different car parks.

Mr Hubber escaped conviction and was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond set at $1,000 (€639).

Cocaine seized by police as part of the major international drug bust Photo: Northern Territory Police

His lawyer described him as a "decent, reliable, honest and honourable young man".

Judge Sarah McNamara added the "mortification" and "embarrassment" would "significantly deter" him from reoffending in the future, ABC News reported.

The court heard the matter was under consideration by the NT Law Society.

Independent.ie contacted Mr Hubber and the Northern Territory Law Society for comment.

This week, Mr Hubber, who has been representing Donnelly in court over the past number of months, said his client started peddling drugs to "feed his own habit".

He also said Donnelly would suffer more than other inmates during his stint behind bars.

Donnelly previously played in clubs across Ireland before moving to Australia in 2011.

"I totally accept I am an absolute idiot," he said whilst giving evidence at a previous hearing.

Tommy Ransley, a 32-year-old UK national who was leader of the drug syndicate, was also jailed for six years, while French glamour model Sebastian Ducros (24) will be released and deported in October.

Donnelly and Ransley paid Ducros and a Darwin local to pick up a package of 5,000 ecstasy tablets and almost $700,000 (€447,595) worth of cocaine hidden in noodle containers, police said.

The pair then travelled back to Darwin and dropped the package at a Darwin CBD storage shed. They were arrested shortly after.

Police said the drug syndicate transported the drugs from Europe into Australia.

A package containing 1.2kg of MDMA pills and 127 grams of cocaine hidden in containers was seized.

"This is another excellent result for Taskforce Nemesis, which is committed to providing a multi-agency approach to combat illicit substances that enter the Territory," Detective Senior Sergeant Stringer said on Northern Territory's Facebook page.

"The message to drug traffickers is simple: Your business is not welcome here, and we will continue to use all resources available to dismantle your trade and bring you to justice.

“Police allege that on 8 October, two males traveled to Mount Isa where they collected a package containing drugs.

"The pair then travelled back to Darwin on 11 October and dropped the package at a Darwin CBD storage shed. They were arrested shortly after.

"A third male attended the shed and collected items from the package. Upon doing so, members from Taskforce Nemesis and the Territory Response Group arrested him."

Online Editors