Irish digital firm confirms 100 new jobs as it reaps the benefits of remote working

AN IRISH digital firm confirmed 100 new jobs as it reaped the benefits of the boom in remote working because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taoiseach Michael Martin announced the jobs as he toured the Workvivo facility in Douglas, Cork.

The high end jobs come after a dramatic increase in user numbers for the digital platform firm.

Workvivo has experienced 200pc growth in user numbers with their customers now spanning 47 countries.

Some 40pc of its customer base has joined the platform since March.

Workvivo currently employs 35 staff but predicts its workforce will grow to 135 within the next three years as businesses adapt to a new future of communication and engagement with their employees.

The firm's platform helps businesses to connect with staff across multiple sites and enables those businesses to engage these employees.

Workvivo’s customers in Ireland include Woodies, Trigon Hotels, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail and UCC.

Globally, it supplies companies including Telus International, Seneca Entertainment in New York, Netgear, A+E Networks, Kentech, Cubic Telecom and Staffordshire University.

The Taoiseach said it was proof of the exciting potential of Ireland's IT sector.

“The Workvivo story is testament to the ability of indigenous Irish companies to make an impact on a global scale," he said.

"Using the software developed here, Workvivo is offering firms new workplace options in uncertain times."

“Workvivo founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon are very committed to Cork and Ireland, and I look forward to seeing their business grow and expand over the coming years."

Workvivo CEO, John Goulding said it was a proud day for the firm.

“We are delighted to announce our growth plans today. In the new world of remote working it is more important than ever for companies to have the right communication technology for the workforce.'

"Bringing the workplace culture to life and engaging the workplace now becomes something you need to be able to do digitally and this is exactly what Workvivo is excited about helping organisations with.’’

Workvivo co-founder Joe Lennon said the global workforce has been dramatically impacted by the pandemic.

"This has been a transformative year in terms of defining the workplace of the future," he said.

"We feel very privileged to be shaping this with some great customers and partners who have helped us along this journey. We are very excited about the opportunity and have our sights firmly fixed on our target of one million employees on our platform in 2021.”

Online Editors