Irish designer Jonathan Anderson creates catsuit and bodysuit for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena on May 10 in Stockholm. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

An Irish designer has created two bodysuits for global superstar Beyoncé to wear on her latest world tour.

Inspired by the escapist joy of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson has created a series of stage looks for the iconic singer that play on sculptural forms, trompe l ́oeil and body illusion for her highly anticipated world tour.

The megastar kicked off her global tour in Stockholm, Sweden, last month and has just finished five UK shows.

The setlist was said to be “epic” and the pop star once again proved why she is one of the biggest icons in music.

Fans were equally impressed by her amazing outfits, including a gold bodysuit that had some strategically placed hands.

The piece was made by the Spanish label, Loewe, and she sang her song Drunk in Love while wearing the shining outfit, which was complimented by a pair of black gloves with red nails that matched the hands on the bodysuit.

Her other outfits included a custom bodysuit created by Alexander McQueen with silver beads and crystal embroidery.

A closer look at the bodysuit (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Mr Anderson is the founder of JW Anderson. He is known for his eponymous label and as the creative director of Spanish luxury house LOEWE.

Mr Anderson oversaw Rihanna’s headline-grabbing Super Bowl halftime outfit as well.

He was born in the town of Magherafelt in Northern Ireland in 1984. He is the son of Willie Anderson, who played international rugby for Ireland between 1984 and 1990. His mother Heather Buckley worked as a secondary school teacher.

Mr Anderson grew up in Northern Ireland, but spent a lot of time on the Balearic island of Ibiza, where his parents owned a house.

He has since stated in interviews that the contrasting environments played a big role in shaping his sensibilities as a designer.

Mr Anderson did not always aspire to be a designer. He had ideas of being an actor, but the costumes proved to be a distraction. "I became more obsessed with them," he previously told us.

Mr Anderson studied menswear at the London College of Fashion. During that time he worked as a window dresser at Prada.