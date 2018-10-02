Irish Defence Forces troops left stranded in Syria after flights 'delayed'

Irish Defence Forces troops have been left stranded in Syria after their flight home was "delayed".

Independent.ie understands that the 57th Infantry Group were due to return home as part of a planned rotation of troops with the 58th Infantry Group replacing them.

However, they have been left stranded at UNDOF mission headquarters at Camp Faouar in Syria and will not return home until later this week at the earliest.

"The 57th Infantry Group were due into Dublin Airport from UNDOF on Wed 03 Oct, this flight has been delayed,” the Defence Forces wrote on Twitter.

"Updates are being provided to families through unit liaison officers and on social media #undofrotation. We are actively working towards a return home later this week," it added.

