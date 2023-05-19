Irish Defence Forces train Ukrainian soldiers in clearance of land mines

Irish military specialists have just returned from Cyprus after training Ukrainian forces in the disposal techniques of unexploded hazardous material.

Six specialist instructors from the Engineer and Ordnance Corps of the Irish Defence Forces were working alongside Cypriot military engineers delivering the training.

Training included removing land mines from certain areas in order to clear pathways.

A spokesperson from the Defence Forces said the personnel brought practical experience in military search and clearance procedures “in addition to the capability to identify and neutralise mines and UXOs”.

UXO (unexploded ordnance) is ammunition which has been fired but has not exploded as designed.

The Government of Cyprus announced in early April that it would offer courses in the detection and clearance of mines.

“This non-lethal military capability enables Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) personnel to safely and efficiently conduct battlefield area clearance in areas of Ukraine that were contaminated during fighting but are now behind the frontline,” the statement said.

“The techniques and procedures being taught will provide UAF personnel with the ability to systematically clear the land of mines and UXOs, thereby facilitating the freedom of movement of the Ukrainian military and its people.”

Irish Defence Forces members help train Ukrainian soldiers in land mine clearance. Photo: IDF

The spokesperson said the aim of this mission is to allow for the restoration of essential services and the resumption of normality in areas that were affected by the conflict.

“This is the first Mobile Training Team that has been pledged by the Irish Government. It is expected that up to 30 Irish personnel will provide this much needed training to some of the estimated five thousand UAF soldiers required to demine Ukraine,” the statement added.

“Other training teams are in the planning stages and pending approval. Currently the Defence Forces also contributes four headquarters staff to the mission based in Brussels and Germany.”