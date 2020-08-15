Irish Defence Forces challenge Gordon Ramsey to a cook-off on naval vessel

Quick-fire meals: PO Aileen Hanna, Able Cook Alex Pluchart and Able Supply Zoe Gallagher on deck. Photo by David Jones

The Irish Defence Forces have challenged celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey to a cook-off on one of their naval vessels.

The challenge comes after an Independent.ie video in which Petty Officer Aileen Hanna, the head chef on the LÉ George Bernard Shaw, laid down the gauntlet to fiery celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay: could he could cook for the ship's crew in the middle of an Atlantic storm?

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Forces said:

"We have the ships.

"We have the weather.

"We have the eggs

"@GordonRamsay.....over to you."

The senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) has the distinction of becoming the Naval Service's first female chef after joining up 18 years ago, following in the footsteps of her grandfather and father, who were also in the navy.

But PO Hanna is also a trained machine-gunner, which makes her more than a match for Ramsay, who is famed for his temper tantrums in the kitchen.

Every day on patrol, seven days a week, Aileen and her able cooks Alex Pluchart and David Onderko - both of whom are originally from Poland - prepare an average of 120 meals for a hungry and very appreciative crew of officers, NCOs and sailors.

Having spent four days at sea, we can understand why the cook is the most important person on the ship, even in the eyes of the captain. The grub is as good as anything served in a top-notch civilian eatery.

"It doesn't matter what sort of weather we are in, we still have to be in here working every single day. After 18 years of experience, I know how to make an omelette in a force-10 gale, but it's not nice," PO Hanna says.

"The food is what keeps people going when things are tough. It is not an easy life at sea. There are fabulous moments and I have great memories, but it is hard work and it is our job to keep morale up.

"We cater for different tastes and needs; we are the hub of the ship and we take pride in that. People can't go out and order a chipper or luxuries like that, so we try to make things as nice as we can here."

But like everyone else on board, PO Hanna and her staff are also trained to do other important jobs on board.

"We need to be able to do almost everyone else's job on board. I fire machine guns, I handle the ammo, I do firefighting, I do damage control; you need to be able to multitask on board an Irish Navy ship. It keeps the job interesting. I love it.

"I would love to see Gordon Ramsay cooking in a force-10 gale down in the galley, frying an egg and then make his way to the deck and fire off shots like Alex does," she smiles confidently, standing next to Alex, who has just fired 100 rounds from her general purpose machine gun.

Now there's a challenge for you, Gordon.

Online Editors