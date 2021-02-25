| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish data regulator stopped Facebook from introducing a suicide and self-harm alert service

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon Expand

Close

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon stopped Facebook from introducing a new feature that would have seen the social platform contact health authorities if evidence of self-injury or suicidal ideation was seen in Facebook users’ accounts.

Facebook wanted to introduce the automated feature to help identify users at risk of suicide or self-harm, the DPC says in its annual report, published today. Details of these users “would then be notified to external parties such as police and voluntary organisations to action an intervention with the users concerned”.

However, the data regulator raised a number of concerns, asking about safeguards that would apply to such sensitive data. It then requested that Facebook consult public health authorities across Europe before proceeding with the move.

Most Watched

Privacy