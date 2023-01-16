Irish dancing teachers to get bigger say in who judges competitions after ‘feis fixing’ allegations

Irish dancing teachers will have a greater say in who judges prestigious competitions, under new reforms by the world’s biggest and oldest dancing body.

An Comisiúin le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), which was embroiled in a global cheating scandal last year, said on Monday that it was changing the way that its judges were chosen to give “more registered teachers than ever before” the right to vote to select adjudicators from 2024.

It emerged last year that at least a dozen Irish dancing teachers had been accused of so-called “feis fixing” after screenshots appeared to show them arranging the results of competitions before they had taken place.

After the scandal came to light, dozens more allegations were made against more teachers and judges - making it the largest ever cheating scandal to hit Irish dancing.

The CLRG said it held a meeting on Saturday at which it was agreed that any of the organisation’s 2,300 teachers will be able to vote for who they believe should adjudicate competitions, as long as the teachers who wish to vote are “in good standing”. Some dance teachers who have been embroiled in the cheating scandal are currently facing sanctions and suspensions.

“While it has been a challenging period for CLRG, An Coimisiún remains committed to, and focussed on, being fully transparent and delivering positive change across the organisation,” a spokesperson for the CLRG said.

“The process of appointing a change management consultant firm to undertake a strategic review of CLRG across the board is now underway.

“Transformation is a gradual process and requires consistency and a multitude of small changes to be effective. Today we are delighted to usher in another change that makes an important aspect of the organisation and competition both fairer and richer by its inclusiveness.”

Many in Irish dancing have long been concerned about the process which dance teachers must undertake before they are allowed to adjudicate competitions - which can be a lucrative role for judges who are selected for All-Ireland or World competitions. Critics of the process have said that the CLRG’s adjudicator exam can be opaque and confusing, and those who wish to repeat it are charged hundreds of euro to do so.

When the cheating scandal came to light, there were also concerns raised that close friendships or allegiances between certain elite dance schools may have led to a quid pro quo arrangement between teachers and judges.